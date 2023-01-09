New footbridge opens across A45
At a glance
The new bridge enables people to walk or cycle between Bickenhill and Catherine-de-Barnes
It will also be possible to get to the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham International railway station and the airport
It is part of a major upgrade to the M42 motorway at junction six
A new footbridge has opened across the A45 in Solihull as part of work to improve the M42.
The 92-tonne structure allows people to walk and cycle between Bickenhill and Catherine-de-Barnes, the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham International railway station and the airport, National Highways said.
The bridge, spanning almost 60m (196ft), was installed as part of a £282m upgrade at junction six of the M42.
A spokesperson for National Highways said it was important to make sure the scheme benefitted the local community as well as motorists.
The wider upgrade aims to eliminate "traffic congestion and poor journey reliability which had constrained investment and economic growth" as the junction had almost reached capacity, the organisation said.
A new junction (5a) is being built on the M42, which will be approximately 1.1 miles (1.8km) south of the existing junction six, as well as two new roundabouts north of the B4102 Solihull Road on either side of the motorway.
Leyton Rahman, National Highways senior project manager, said: “The opening of the footbridge is a key milestone in the project and we’re making good progress on the upgrade of junction six, which once complete will make journeys much smoother for motorists.”