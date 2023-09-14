Drone activity disrupts Guernsey Air Display

Syd Bowsher, former RAF pilot, said of the drone: "If it hits one of the aircraft you're going to kill the pilot.

"Most aircraft can suffer a bird strike, they're designed for that, birds have got very soft bones and are full of muscle, you hit a drone... it's solid metal isn't it, it's going to do a heck of a lot of damage."

"The problem is we don't have control of that drone we don't know where it is going to go."

Tim De La Fosse, the Seafire pilot, said ahead of the display: "It is always great to come back to Guernsey and I will always be front of the queue to bring the planes back here."

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raids carried out by Lancaster bombers.

While the Lancaster from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight could not be fully involved in the display it is due to perform a flypast at 14:45.