  1. A new exhibition looking at how fashion can have a positive impact on society is to take place in east London.
  • A new exhibition looking at how fashion and design can be used as a force for positive social change is to be held by the London College of Fashion

  • Designed for Life will be the college's first display at its new home in East Bank, London's new cultural quarter in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

  • The exhibition will feature various designs and items of clothing which are based around themes such as empowering people through making and ideas for a more sustainable future

  • It will open on 2 October and will be free to visit

