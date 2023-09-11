Exhibition to explore social impact of fashion
At a glance
A new exhibition looking at how fashion and design can be used as a force for positive social change is to be held by the London College of Fashion
Designed for Life will be the college's first display at its new home in East Bank, London's new cultural quarter in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
The exhibition will feature various designs and items of clothing which are based around themes such as empowering people through making and ideas for a more sustainable future
It will open on 2 October and will be free to visit
