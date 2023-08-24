Appeal after man injured in city centre fight
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured in a fight in Leicester city centre.
Leicestershire Police were called to High Street, near to the junction with Shires Lane, at 18:10 BST on Wednesday.
Officers were told the fight involved four men, with one man seen in possession of a knife.
The force, which said some people were recording the fight on their phones, added one man sustained a minor injury to his hand.
Anyone with information or recorded footage, has been asked to contact police.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external