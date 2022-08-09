Nottingham City Council has said it is banning barbecues at its parks to avoid "any risk of fire" as hot weather is expected over the next few days.

The council said the ban would be in place at all parks and open spaces across the city, including Colwick Country Park.

A spokesperson for the authority said they wanted to support firefighters during the anticipated dry spell.

Signage advising residents on the ban is now in place, the council said.