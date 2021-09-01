Gamekeepers criticise cull of female deer

An out-of-season cull of female deer in Scotland has been criticised by the Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA).

Public agency Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) plans to have hinds shot to control deer numbers, and to protect young trees from damage caused by the animals' grazing.

SGA said a similar cull last year involved 1,300 deer, which it described as "unjustified" and left calves at risk of starvation.

FLS has said the cull was licensed and would help protect woodland that was being regenerated as a response to the "climate change emergency".