Plans to build a new firearms range in Jersey have been submitted.

If approved, the 164 ft (50m) rifle range at Crabbe would enable the islands' Authorised Firearms Officers (AFOs) to train in the island and avoid off-island travel.

The police force maintains a firearms capability and has a number of AFOs who are all trained and licensed, the Government of Jersey said.

The Justice and Home Affairs Department submitted the planning application for the States of the Jersey Police.

The development at La Rue de Crabbe, external, St Mary, would include associated structures and landscaping.

Minister for Home Affairs Gregory Guida said: "In order for our police force to be able to best protect islanders, we must ensure they have access to the most suitable and highest quality of training resources.

"The range will also promote Jersey’s sporting interests by providing excellent facilities to the benefit of the wider shooting community, tourists and international competitors, as well as the Ministry of Defence by being able to train on the range which will meet their standards," he said.

Sgt Chris Thomas, chief firearms instructor for the force added: “We know that the best way to learn is through practical scenarios in conditions we would genuinely face; to have that resource available to us means we are in the best position we can be to carry out our duties and protect islanders.”