Conservationists have appealed for sightings of two whales they have been observing for 20 years.

Nicknamed Kasey and Knobble, the minke whales have appeared separately off Scotland's west coast each summer over the past two decades.

Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust (HWDT) said there was much to still learn about the species, including where the animals spend the winter.

Knobble has been seen more than 50 times since first being recorded in 2002, mostly around the Isle of Mull.