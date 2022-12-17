Met Office issues yellow weather warning for ice

Frozen river and snow covered fieldsBBC Weather Watchers/Walking for Bertie

BBC Weather Watcher Walking for Bertie captured a picture of ice in Swavesey, Cambridgeshire, this week

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for Sunday and could cause travel disruption.

The Met Office has put the warning in place for the whole of the East of England, from 03:00 until 14:00 GMT.

Road, air and rail services could be disrupted or delayed, the Met Office warned.

It follows snow falling in some parts of the region during the week in what has been bitterly cold conditions.

Woburn in Bedfordshire recorded a minimum temperature of -12.7C (9.14F) on Thursday.

Temperatures of -10.7C (12.7F) were reported overnight on Tuesday in Andrewsfield, Essex.

There could be icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and injuries from falls on the ice could happen, the Met Office said.

It said people should avoid travelling if possible in icy conditions.

BBC Weather Watchers/niknak1970

Snow has been in some parts of the East of England this week, like in Stotfold in Bedfordshire

