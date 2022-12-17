A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for Sunday and could cause travel disruption.

The Met Office has put the warning in place, external for the whole of the East of England, from 03:00 until 14:00 GMT.

Road, air and rail services could be disrupted or delayed, the Met Office warned.

It follows snow falling in some parts of the region during the week in what has been bitterly cold conditions.

Woburn in Bedfordshire recorded a minimum temperature of -12.7C (9.14F) on Thursday.

Temperatures of -10.7C (12.7F) were reported overnight on Tuesday in Andrewsfield, Essex.

There could be icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and injuries from falls on the ice could happen, the Met Office said.

It said people should avoid travelling if possible in icy conditions.