Police cordon after fire in derelict bus station
Police put a cordon in place at the former bus station in Exeter overnight after a fire which started in a toilet block.
Emergency services were called at about 20:00 BST on Monday to reports of the fire in the derelict bus station on Paris Street.
Fire crews tackled the blaze and the scene was handed over to Devon and Cornwall Police at about 21:00 BST, the fire service said.
No injuries were reported, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed.
Acting Supt John Shuttleworth for the local area said: “Officers attended a small outbuilding in the bus station that is no longer used by the public.
"The fire was contained within the outbuilding and local CID are reviewing CCTV to look for possible suspects.
"The matter is all in hand.”
Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service said: "We sent three pumps in total.
"The fire was put out and the scene handed over to the police at 21:00 who put the scene on guard overnight."
