Parents' frustration over school opening delay
An MP says parents and pupils are frustrated by the delayed opening of a new school.
Oakley School, a through school in Bishops Tachbrook, Warwickshire, welcomes its first pupils this week with the arrival of Year Seven children.
But Leamington and Warwick MP Matt Western says those pupils will start their secondary education at the nearby Myton School and move across to Oakley in September 2024.
Warwickshire County Council said the delay was down to the build being affected by rising construction costs.
Construction on the £61m school began in February. The project - catering for pupils from four through to 18 - was given planning permission in 2019.
Mr Western, Labour, said the school was to provide education for the adjacent new Oakley Grove estate and other new housing sites.
In April, he raised concerns in Parliament about the delay, calling for a debate on infrastructure in new housing developments.
He said many parents had since expressed their frustration with delays and concern for their children’s education.
Parent Kate Arundell, whose child will have to attend Myton School for a year, said: "It is already such a big change and adjustment going to secondary school and I fear we’re making them have that massive change twice in such quick succession."
Mr Western said: "Local children have been badly let down and their parents are understandably frustrated by the impact this will have on their education.”
Councillor Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for education at Warwickshire County Council, said the decision for year seven pupils to be accommodated in a purpose-built facility at Myton School had been confirmed in December 2022.
“Despite the commendable progress, it's important to note that the project has encountered challenges related to rising building material costs and construction expenses," she said.
"To ensure the successful delivery of the project, an additional investment of £5m has been secured, supplementing the initial £56m investment confirmed in December 2022."
