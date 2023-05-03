Wanted: Someone to run 134-acre farm with sea views
Set in 134 acres on a cliff over Carmarthen Bay, the views from Lords Park Farm are the stuff of dream homes.
It overlooks the Taf and Towy estuaries while the white-washed buildings are surrounded by meadows, woods and scrub.
Now National Trust Cymru wants someone to develop a farm business at the Llansteffan site, which includes a four-bedroom Grade II-listed 19th Century farmhouse, an annex and traditional farm buildings.
It wants “nature-friendly farming” at the heart of plans for the Carmarthenshire farm.
As well as conducting repairs, refurbishments, and maintenance in preparing Lords Park Farm for let, National Trust Cymru have also begun expanding and enhancing surrounding habitats.
The tenancy on offer runs for an initial fixed term of 10 years.
The trust’s Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion manager, Meg Anthony, said: "Loss of nature and the changing climate are two huge threats we are facing, and tenant farmers play a vital role in helping to conserve landscapes and tackle these crises.
"We want to find someone who will put nature at the heart of all they do in running a diverse and resilient farming business."