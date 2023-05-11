Guernsey house prices fell by 3.8% in last quarter

The average purchase price of a property in Guernsey has dropped by 3.8% in the last three months, statistics from the States of Guernsey have revealed.

Figures from the last quarter of 2022 showed the price was 51.6% higher than it was five years ago at £638,267.

However the average purchase price for a local market property in the first quarter of 2023 was £613,942, nearly 4% lower than the previous quarter.

The Residential Property Prices Bulletin , externalsaid factors including age, location and quality determined the "actual value" of individual properties.

The bulletin said there were 113 local market transactions during the first quarter of 2023 - 68 down on the previous quarter and 27 fewer than five years previously.