Royal artefacts go on display at stately home
- Published
An exhibition showcasing historical royal artefacts has gone on show at a stately home in Surrey ahead of the King’s coronation.
Polesden Lacey, owned by the National Trust, is an Edwardian house and estate, near Dorking.
Objects with royal links - including a green snuff box gifted by Edward VII and a ruby and diamond brooch worn to his coronation - will go on display.
The exhibit opens at the end of April and runs until October.
Part of the display commemorates a visit to Polesden Lacey from the Duke and Duchess of York who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.
The couple came to the estate for ten days in 1923 to celebrate their honeymoon.
"They came a hundred years ago," said Alice Strickland, Polesden Lacey's curator.
"We've got those wonderful photographs of them here at Polesden. It looks like they really enjoyed themselves."
The royal couple travelled up on a special train and disembarked at nearby Bookham station.
The display includes a visitors book signed by the king.
Other items included in the display are a number of medals believed to have been worn at the coronations of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1937.
The display also includes two cipher brooches, decorated with the letter E for Edward.