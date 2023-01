A motorist has suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in the early hours of New Year's Day.

It happened in Bute Street, Treorchy, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, at 02:30 GMT, according to South Wales Police.

The 35-year-old man, from Rhondda, is being treated in hospital.

A section of road near to the High Street remained closed for several hours on Sunday, but has since reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses.