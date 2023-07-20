Motorcyclist dies in crash on the A20
- Published
A motorcyclist has died in a crash on the A20 in Kent.
A red Honda motorcycle and a red Iveco Trakker were being driven in opposition directions when they crashed near Lenham at about 07:40 BST on Thursday, Kent Police said.
The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene.
Police are keen to speak to witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage of the incident, which happened adjacent to a business park and near the junction with Old Ashford Road.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.