A motorcyclist has died in a crash on the A20 in Kent.

A red Honda motorcycle and a red Iveco Trakker were being driven in opposition directions when they crashed near Lenham at about 07:40 BST on Thursday, Kent Police said.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene.

Police are keen to speak to witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage of the incident, which happened adjacent to a business park and near the junction with Old Ashford Road.