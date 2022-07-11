About 300 households were left without power after a fire at an electrical sub-station.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received more than 30 calls about the blaze on the Pindar Road Industrial Estate in Hoddesdon just after 20:30 BST on Sunday.

The fire was out by 01:30 on Monday.

UK Power Networks, external said power cuts affected 294 customers and all supplies were restored by 11:40.

The fire service, external advised people in the area to keep their doors and windows closed while it tackled the blaze.

The electricity firm, which had to isolate the supply, said while most supplies were restored in stages by 01:38, its engineers were working to "reconnect the remaining supplies as quickly as possible".

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused," a spokeswoman said.