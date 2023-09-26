New mural brightens Plymouth pathway
- Published
A new colourful mural has been painted along a walking and cycling route in Plymouth.
The artwork, near the Forder Valley Interchange, was created by artists from the James Edgar Studio.
As part of the road improvements completed last year, a 48m (158ft) retaining wall was constructed along the path between Forder Valley Road and Longbridge Road, to support an additional lane on the roundabout.
The colourful wall started life as steel panels with a weathered, rusty look - but has now been brought to life by artists.
Plymouth City Council said the work reflected the natural environment and nearby nature reserves.
Vertical geometric lines were painted to mirror the surrounding trees, with a hidden message which appears to walkers and cyclists when approaching the wall from either side.
When approaching from one side, the message reads 'nature', from the other it reads 'nurture'.
The council said it was intended to remind passersby to look after nature and the environment, and to "nurture their own soul through being outdoors".
Deputy council leader Jemima Laing thanked the artists for the "careful thought" they put into the mural's design.
She said: “We wanted to provide something that would make what was a dull steel wall more visually appealing for people using the path, as well as reflect the local natural environment.
"This new mural not only does that but also includes an important message that people will discover – and maybe talk about – on their journeys."
'Activity and immersion'
Artist James Edgar said it had been a privilege to design and implement the "unique artwork" for the community.
He said: "Our intention is that the design can only be experienced in its entirety if you are on a journey, cycling or walking along the pathway.
"The mural encourages all of us to rediscover our natural environments and surroundings through activity and immersion.”
