New police chief says he will be tough on crime
A former deputy chief constable of a police force who has been confirmed as its new boss said his main focus would be making the county "an unwelcome place for criminals".
Trevor Rodenhurst has been formally approved as Bedfordshire's chief constable by its police and crime panel.
Saying he would be "tough on crime", he added: "I want us to have a real perpetrator focus, targeting those who cause the most harm.
"But it must be done in the right way, based on evidence and targeted, to prevent over-policing any of our communities."
He said: "I'm a great believer in the strength of collective effort so will be looking to build on the excellent relationships we have with our three local authorities, health and blue light services."
Festus Akinbusoye, the county's police and crime commissioner, said: "Bedfordshire Police has been on a journey, from being rated as one of the poorest performing forces a few years ago to now being ranked among the best this year by His Majesty's Inspectorate.
"Trevor has been an integral part of this turnaround and despite the longstanding challenges that lay ahead, he is the right leader the force needs right now."
Mr Rodenhurst, who has been the deputy chief constable since 2019, will be promoted to the permanent role on 4 January.
He takes over from Garry Forsyth who announced his retirement in July.
