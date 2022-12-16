Hospital offers £1k reward over foxes shot in head
The manager at an animal hospital has offered £1,000 as a reward for information after three foxes were found with gunshot wounds.
The South Essex Wildlife Hospital said two were dead and one was alive when they were discovered by a "distressed" member of the public in Basildon.
The unit, based in nearby Orsett, said all of them suffered multiple injuries to the head caused by penetrator air rifle pellets.
Charity founder Sue Schwar said she would give the money, from her personal savings, to anyone with information that leads to prosecution.
"It's pretty horrific," said Ms Schwar, speaking to BBC Essex.
"We know people cull foxes and there isn't much we can do to stop them, but there are restrictions and ways of doing that.
"They have not been killed humanely and that's our concern."
Ms Schwar said the animals were found at the corner of Delmores and Lippits Hill on the Langdon Hills estate on Thursday morning.
She said the surviving fox was euthanised due to its injuries, including spinal damage.
The RSPCA urged anyone with information to contact its appeals phone line or the South Essex Wildlife Hospital.
Essex Police said the incident was reported to the force.
