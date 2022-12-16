The manager at an animal hospital has offered £1,000 as a reward for information after three foxes were found with gunshot wounds.

The South Essex Wildlife Hospital said two were dead and one was alive when they were discovered by a "distressed" member of the public in Basildon.

The unit, based in nearby Orsett, said all of them suffered multiple injuries to the head caused by penetrator air rifle pellets.

Charity founder Sue Schwar said she would give the money, from her personal savings, to anyone with information that leads to prosecution.