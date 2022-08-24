Police say they pulled over a BMW driver in Derbyshire - and found he was only licenced to drive a tractor.

Officers from the county's Roads Policing Unit stopped the car in St Johns Road, Littlemore, Newbold at about 12:35 BST on Tuesday.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Chesterfield, claimed he had a full licence but it transpired this was only for tractors.

The car was seized and the man, who also had no insurance, was reported to court for driving offences.