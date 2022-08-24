BMW driver 'only had tractor licence'
Police say they pulled over a BMW driver in Derbyshire - and found he was only licenced to drive a tractor.
Officers from the county's Roads Policing Unit stopped the car in St Johns Road, Littlemore, Newbold at about 12:35 BST on Tuesday.
The driver, a 20-year-old man from Chesterfield, claimed he had a full licence but it transpired this was only for tractors.
The car was seized and the man, who also had no insurance, was reported to court for driving offences.
Police said courts can impose a fine of £1,000 for driving without the correct licence, up to six points on a licence or a disqualification from driving.