Pollution warning issued to Viking Bay swimmers
- Published
Swimmers have been advised to stay out of the water at Viking Bay in Broadstairs due to a pollution risk.
The Environment Agency did not give a specific reason for the warning but said "water quality may be temporarily reduced based on factors such as heavy rainfall, wind or the tide".
"When a temporary reduction in water quality is forecast, we issue a pollution risk warning and advice against bathing," a spokesperson added.
The warning was issued at 08:30 BST on Tuesday and pollution risks are issued daily.
