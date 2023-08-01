Ministers defend policy of reducing speed limits
At a glance
Ministers have defended their policy of reducing speed limits in Jersey despite residents calling for them to remain unchanged.
More than 1,700 people signed a petition against the plan - meaning ministers had to answer their concerns.
They said lowering limits on up to 50 roads was a way to ensure that people are safer.
The petition said repeated changes to limits was "causing disruption and confusion".
'Welcome and safe'
Since the limit was reduced on the St Helier ring road in 2019, the number of collisions where people have been hurt has gone down by a third, the government said.
It is now reviewing speed limits in the parishes of Trinity, St. John, St. Mary, St Peter, and St. Lawrence.
The States said vulnerable road users in the island accounted for 64.2% of all road traffic accident casualties, and about 82% of those killed or seriously injured.
It said these numbers were significantly higher than those in the UK, where vulnerable road users comprised 36% of overall casualties.
Consultations are taking place on individual roads around the island on a rolling basis.
The infrastructure and environment department has worked with each parish to review their limits and reduce them where appropriate.
The government said the aim was to achieve a uniform approach and methodology to setting reasoned speed limits across the island.
It said speed limits had "evolved on a reactive basis and have not always been applied coherently and consistently to roads of similar character".
It said effective speed management was "a key part of creating a road environment in which all road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders, etc. feel welcome and safe".
It said one aspect of the review was to minimise the need for signing to avoid sign clutter at the junction.
The discrepancy between Jersey and UK highlights the need to focus on ways of reducing casualty rates among vulnerable road users and the severity of outcomes, the States added.
If the petition against the plan reaches 5,000 signatures, it will be considered for debate in the States Assembly.
