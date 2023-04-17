These are cases where coroners "believe there is evidence to have reason to suspect that some of those deaths may be unnatural".

Among those announced on 24 March in the latest tranche of inquests is Shena Mason.

The 75-year-old died in January 2014, after tumours had returned to the site of her original breast cancer.

In the Sir Ian Kennedy, review into Paterson's NHS practice at Heart of England NHS Trust published in December 2013 - a month before her death, she said: "Some of us will always have rotten bad luck and carry on and the disease will develop, that is going to happen, but rotten bad luck is easier to live with than the thought that your surgeon may have damaged you.

"You have this gnawing suspicion that maybe if you had woken up with a nice flat chest the day after the operation, maybe you would be feeling well now, but I'm never going to know."

It will be left to Judge Richard Foster to conduct the investigations and inquests into her death and any other patients it is deemed likely may have died sooner than they should.

No date has been set for the final inquest into patients operated on by Paterson.