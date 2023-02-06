Alderney appointments about close working with Guernsey

Alderney’s new administration has reaffirmed its commitment to closer co-operation with Guernsey.

The announcement came following a number of new appointments at the States of Alderney.

As well as selecting individual members to work with Guernsey’s committees, the States has also set up a new Alderney Airport Runway Group.

This group is to liaise with Guernsey officers over plans to improve the airport , which were agreed by the States of Guernsey at the end of last year.

It will work with Guernsey Ports to lengthen the runway and redevelop the airport infrastructure.

Chairman of the Policy and Finance Committee Nigel Vooght said: “Very positive relationships have been built up between the two islands through Brexit, the pandemic, providing stability for primary healthcare in Alderney and during discussions around the economy.

"The ‘Working Together’ programme, which is central to our thinking, has identified many areas where a closer co-operation will bring enormous benefits to the bailiwick economy and with this in mind we have made a number of key appointments that will take the island forward.”