Appeal after man found unconscious in street
- Published
Police have appealed for CCTV and dashcam footage after a man was found unconscious with life-threatening injuries in Derbyshire.
The victim was discovered by a member of the public in Heathfield Avenue, Ilkeston, at about 19:15 GMT on Sunday.
He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he remains with life-threatening injuries.
Derbyshire Police said it was not currently known how the man, who is in his 60s, sustained the injuries.
The force said the man had been to watch Nottingham Forest play Leeds United on Sunday before catching a bus home to Ilkeston, getting off near the Tesco in Nottingham Road, just after 19:00.
He was wearing a black jumper, a blue and red body warmer, a Nottingham Forest hat and T-shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.
Officers have urged anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area to come forward, especially from the area around Park Road and Heathfield Avenue between 19:00 and 20:00.
A police spokesperson said residents would see an increased police presence in the area but added it was being treated as "an isolated incident".