Police have appealed for CCTV and dashcam footage after a man was found unconscious with life-threatening injuries in Derbyshire.

The victim was discovered by a member of the public in Heathfield Avenue, Ilkeston, at about 19:15 GMT on Sunday.

He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Derbyshire Police said it was not currently known how the man, who is in his 60s, sustained the injuries.