A man in his 40s has died after he was involved in a two car collision.

Norfolk Police said the crash between a VW Golf and a Ford Fusion took place on the A134 in Mundford, Norfolk at about 14:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The driver of the Golf died at the scene, while the Ford driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.