A popular funfair has returned to the Isle of Man's capital after a four year break.

Taylor's Funfairs, who were given an entertainment licence by Douglas Council, has passed safety inspections to operate on the promenade walkway until 11 June.

In 2022 the Manx government confirmed it would no longer be taking an active role in bringing the funfair to the island during TT.

Co-owner David Taylor said bringing the attractions to the island was a "highlight" in his calendar and he was "delighted" to be back.