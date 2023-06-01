Funfair returns to Isle of Man after four-year break
A popular funfair has returned to the Isle of Man's capital after a four year break.
Taylor's Funfairs, who were given an entertainment licence by Douglas Council, has passed safety inspections to operate on the promenade walkway until 11 June.
In 2022 the Manx government confirmed it would no longer be taking an active role in bringing the funfair to the island during TT.
Co-owner David Taylor said bringing the attractions to the island was a "highlight" in his calendar and he was "delighted" to be back.
The fair, which features the dodgems and a ferris wheel, opened to the public on Thursday.
There had been uncertainty over the return of the attraction following the government's decision to withdraw its support for it.
However, the owners secured permissions from the local authority in April, subject to health and safety checks.
Paperwork proving the rides had recently been serviced and were insured had to be provided, and ride safety and fire inspections were carried out.
Mr Taylor, who has been bringing the fairground rides to the island for about 35 years, said the funfair had "always been well supported" by Manx people.
While some of of those visiting the fair were tourists, about 80% were local residents, he said.
The attraction will remain on a stretch of Loch Promenade until 11 June.
