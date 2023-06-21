New domestic abuse law comes into force
- Published
A new law to give more protection to victims of domestic abuse has come into force.
The Domestic Abuse law means courts can give greater punishments to offenders while offering more protection to victims.
Offenders could now be jailed for up to five years and be given an unlimited fine for offences including coercion and controlling behaviour.
Lisa Leventhal from the Jersey Women's Refuge said the law would support victims as well as punish offenders.
She said: "It's preventative, and it also validates survivors experiences where... they feel that they're in some kind of acceptable relationship and [are] not.
"Abuse is never acceptable, and now it's an offence."
Sarah, not her real name, was a victim of domestic abuse.
She said wider definitions of abuse in the law would help victims.
"I think it will change things a lot, especially now that they are including coercion and control within the law," she said.
"It's going to make people feel safer to be able to actually take that to the police and report these things when they do happen."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.