Local resident Phoenix Wood said she was walking nearby in Radnor Park when she noticed a "horrendous stench of fish".

She added: "I didn’t know exactly where it was coming from until I saw the pond. There is around, I’d say, 50 or even more dead fish."

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "We believe that the problems we are seeing are as a result of low dissolved oxygen due to a combination of the high temperatures we have experienced recently, and the low atmospheric pressure caused by the thunderstorms.

"However, our officers will investigate to rule out any other causes such as pollution."

A council spokesperson added: “Officers are investigating the cause and arranging to have the dead fish removed from the Lower Radnor Pond."

In June, the Environment Agency also investigated a number of dead fish along a stretch of the River Mole in Surrey.

It said oxygen levels were "significantly reduced" along the impacted stretch, and was looking into whether it was due to pollution or natural causes.