Man arrested during attempted cash machine theft
- Published
Police arrested a man after stopping an attempted cash machine theft in progress at a supermarket in West Sussex.
Officers were initially called to reports of a stolen crane at a building site in Yapton Road, Barnham, at 02:15 BST.
Response units were proactively deployed to nearby cash machines and discovered a crane attempting to steal a cash machine from a supermarket in Barnham Road, Sussex Police said.
The driver of the crane, a 43-year-old man from Ashford, Middlesex, was detained after a short foot chase.
He was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage and remains in custody, police added.
A white Volvo XC60 was also seen to leave the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is urged to contact police.
