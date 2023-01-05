Volunteers who help run food schemes for those in need say they have seen demand increasing.

Inflation remains near a 40-year high, although the rate at which prices are rising has dropped back slightly, according to the latest figures.

One scheme in Northamptonshire, run by the Hope Centre charity, provides food deliveries and community larders for 2,000 people in rural communities.

Miranda Wixon, a volunteer at the charity, said: "We want to reach out to everybody that is struggling through this cost-of-living crisis to make sure they have food."