New £2m foot and cycle bridge opened
A new foot and cycle bridge has opened in Barnsley, two years after plans were first approved
The bridge links Penny Pie Park and Pogmoor Recreation ground
The budget for the bridge rose by almost £500,000 from its initial estimate to £2m
A new £2m foot and cycle bridge has opened in Barnsley.
The bridge, which links Penny Pie Park and Pogmoor Recreation ground, was officially opened by council leader Sir Stephen Houghton and Mayor Mick Stowe.
The bridge had been due to cost £1.62m but in June 2022 an additional £498,000 was allocated to the project.
Sir Stephen said: "If we were going to do something, do it well – don’t just go for the easiest, we haven’t. It cost a little bit more by doing it that way but I think the residents deserve nothing less."
He said the bridge had already led to a "massive improvement" in traffic for the town centre.
"It's hugely improving the environment around the area, particularly the park for the kids and people, they absolutely love it," he added.
"The green space has been improved and they've got the bridge which has made a huge difference in terms of connectivity from the side of the hospital over to Horizon school and the rest of the borough."
The new bridge will also benefit students at Horizon Community College, some of whom were present at the opening.
One pupil said: "It's really nice, it cuts off a lot of time when we are getting into school and it means I can sleep more in the morning."
