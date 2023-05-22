A new £2m foot and cycle bridge has opened in Barnsley.

The bridge, which links Penny Pie Park and Pogmoor Recreation ground, was officially opened by council leader Sir Stephen Houghton and Mayor Mick Stowe.

The bridge had been due to cost £1.62m but in June 2022 an additional £498,000 was allocated to the project.

Sir Stephen said: "If we were going to do something, do it well – don’t just go for the easiest, we haven’t. It cost a little bit more by doing it that way but I think the residents deserve nothing less."