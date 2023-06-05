The number of passengers travelling through the Isle of Man airport during the TT race period is expected to be up by almost 19% on 2022.

Last year 38,664 people flew to and from the island during the race fortnight.

Airport Director Gary Cobb said a race schedule overhaul meant "several peaks are starting to form" rather a traditional rush at the beginning of race week.

Meanwhile, ferry bookings are set to remain at similar levels to 2022.