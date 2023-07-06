The infrastructure minister has said the island's only hazardous waste site would not be able to accept any more hazardous waste from 7 September if his plans were not accepted.

Deputy Tom Binet published his latest plan, external to keep the facility open for another four years.

In March the government planning department refused an application for waste to be piled higher at La Collette.

He warned there could be more piles of rubbish and fly-tipping of building waste unless the States approved plans for new and higher piles of waste at La Collette.