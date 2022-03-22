Guernsey children aged five to 11 are to be offered the coronavirus vaccine.

Last December it was only recommended that vulnerable children in that age group could get the jab.

But the advice has been changed, external in line with guidance set by authorities in the UK, said the Committee for Health & Social Care (HSC).

The HSC said it was preparing to offer vaccines, with letters to parents being sent "in due course".

HSC president Al Brouard said invitation letters would "contain relevant information to help support healthy discussions between parents and their children before they make whatever decision is right for them".