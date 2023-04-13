The retired milkman keeping his family trade alive
A retired milkman who followed in his father's footsteps will be keeping his family trade alive in a new museum role.
Dave Ball has joined the cast at the Black Country Living Museum where he will be performing as a 1950s milkman, complete with Graiseley cart.
He began his career at 10 years old, helping his father Ken on his milk round at the weekends and during school holidays.
“It’s fantastic to share both mine and my father’s stories on this infamous industry,” Mr Ball said.
The Black Country Living Museum in Dudley has a number of actors telling the stories of real-life people from the area across the decades.
Some, like the 1920s granddad and World War Two woman, have become TikTok stars.
Mr Ball worked as a milkman in the region for 43 years before joining the museum, and has a number of anecdotes about mishaps and misdemeanours with his father's Graiseley cart.
Originally made by Diamond Motors Ltd in Wolverhampton, a Graiseley cart is an electric three-wheeled trailer steered by a person walking in front.
The museum said when fully charged, it could travel up to 14 miles (22.5km) and carry about 500 pints of milk, with a top speed of 4mph.
“It’s a great touch that the Graiseley cart has been recreated, as it was the first vehicle my father used on his milk rounds, as well as the first vehicle I remember working with," Mr Ball said.
It is due to be on display at the open-air museum over the summer.