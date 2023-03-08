A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued across the East of England.

The Met Office said spells of snow and icy patches might cause travel disruption during Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Counties affected are Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire and Suffolk.

National Highways has also issued a severe weather alert and asked people to "reconsider journeys".

The agency said snow meant driving conditions would be "extremely difficult" between 15:00 GMT and midnight in the region.

"National Highways is asking everyone travelling in these areas to consider if their journey is essential and to go prepared," it said.