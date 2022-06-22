Manchester's Chinatown pagoda smashed by vandals
The pagoda in the heart of Manchester's Chinatown has been vandalised and four Chinese carvings stolen.
Parts of the structure were smashed in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said two of the carvings, which were donated by China, had been recovered.
Councillor Pat Karney described the vandalism and thefts as "disgusting".
Theft of original Chinese carvings from the #Pagoda, #ChinaTown. Four of these were donated to #Manchester from #China, which were stolen this morning (2 have been recovered). If you become aware of the stolen two, please return to Manchester Town Hall or call GMP. Sgt K pic.twitter.com/eGhoJJEXkR— GMP Manchester City Centre (@GMPCityCentre) June 21, 2022
