A person has been airlifted to hospital after a car left the road in a crash in Devon, initially trapping three people.

The incident happened at about 15:30 BST on Sunday in Halberton, near Tiverton, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

Fire crews from Tiverton and Cullompton attended and helped rescue one of the people, with the other two managing to get out of the car themselves.

All three were treated by paramedics and one was taken to hospital by air ambulance.