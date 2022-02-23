Man treated for burns after house fire
At a glance
A man has been rescued by fire crews after reports he was trapped in a house fire in Penzance
The casualty has been treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation
No other properties were affected and the cause has been ruled as accidental
A man has been treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation after being rescued from a house fire.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to reports that a man was trapped after an automatic fire alarm at a property on New Street, Penzance, at about 06:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Crews from St Just, St Ives and Tolvaddon attended to extinguish the blaze.
Adjacent properties were checked with a thermal image camera and deemed safe by crews.
The cause of the fire was accidental, the fire service said.