A woman from Surrey is urging people to get symptoms of health conditions checked out after she had a suspected ear infection diagnosed as a brain tumour.

Jane Lightfoot, from Tongham near Farnham, is now recovering after radio therapy treatment.

Ms Lightfoot is raising funds and awareness for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

She said that warning signs could "be anything from a really deep pain in your ear, behind your ear, (or) constant headaches".