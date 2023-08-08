Arrests after pedestrian injured in crash
Two men have been arrested after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash in East Sussex.
The crash happened in The Drive, Hove, at 11:09 BST on Tuesday.
The pedestrian, an 82-year-old woman, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton after being involved in a crash with a black BMW 3 Series, Sussex Police said.
A 28-year-old man from Greenwich, London, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving and using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.
A 27-year-old man from Birmingham was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and money laundering.
The road remained closed to traffic at 15:00 BST while investigation work continued, police said, adding that they want to speak to any witnesses or those with dashcam footage.
