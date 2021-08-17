Scientists are to carry out a new study of one of Scotland's most unusual deep-sea features.

The Faroe-Shetland Sponge Belt Nature Conservation Marine Protected Area lies west of the Shetland Islands.

Five different water masses meet in the area, bringing nutrients that help deep-living cold water species to thrive, including sponges, worms and long-lived molluscs called ocean quahog.

The sponges gather in large clusters nicknamed cheesy-bottoms by Faroese fishermen due to their appearance.