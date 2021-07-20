Exeter and Torbay have joined forces to launch a bid to become the UK's City of Culture in 2025.

Exeter City Council and Torbay Council will submit a case, showcasing the two Unesco-recognised areas.

The Devon team is up against a number of other contenders for the title, including neighbouring Cornwall, Durham, the county of Lancashire and five council areas in Scotland.

A change of rules allows areas and places to join together to apply.

Those behind the Devon bid said it would "look to showcase closely-connected coastal and city destinations".

They said it would aim to create a "cultural corridor between the places, while also providing the opportunity to for other towns between Exeter and Torbay to play a major role in a focused programme of events".

If the bid is shortlisted into the final six, Torbay and Exeter will receive £40,000 to develop the programme to secure the status.