H﻿owever, in recent years its condition has deteriorated and prompted proposals to bring it back into full operation.

It is one of the first projects identified in Dynamically Different Dumfries - a community-led vision and action plan for the town centre.

K﻿atie Hagmann, who chairs Dumfries and Galloway Council's economy and resources committee, said: "The restoration of this historical landmark is very specialist work which must be undertaken by experts in line with best engineering practice.

"It's not an easy job, but it does provide us with an opportunity to preserve this well-known sight, not only for the current community, as requested, but for future generations."

I﻿t is hoped the work can be completed by spring next year.