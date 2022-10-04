T﻿own centre's historic fountain upgrade begins

Dumfries fountain

﻿The fountain is being brought back into full working use

At a glance

  • T﻿he 139-year-old fountain in Dumfries town centre is set to be brought back into full working use

  • I﻿t was put up to commemorate the piping of clean water into the town after cholera epidemics

  • T﻿he scheme was identified as part of a community action plan to improve the area

  • I﻿t is hoped the work will be completed in early 2023

W﻿ork has started on the full restoration of a historic town centre fountain in southern Scotland.

T﻿he project will see the listed structure in Dumfries returned to full working order.

T﻿he fountain was originally unveiled in 1851 to commemorate the piping of clean water from nearby Lochfoot following cholera epidemics.

I﻿t was replaced with the current feature in December 1882.

Getty Images

T﻿he fountain has been in the heart of Dumfries for nearly 140 years

H﻿owever, in recent years its condition has deteriorated and prompted proposals to bring it back into full operation.

It is one of the first projects identified in Dynamically Different Dumfries - a community-led vision and action plan for the town centre.

K﻿atie Hagmann, who chairs Dumfries and Galloway Council's economy and resources committee, said: "The restoration of this historical landmark is very specialist work which must be undertaken by experts in line with best engineering practice.

"It's not an easy job, but it does provide us with an opportunity to preserve this well-known sight, not only for the current community, as requested, but for future generations."

I﻿t is hoped the work can be completed by spring next year.

