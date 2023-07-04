Three generations of nurses have reflected on changes across the NHS as it marks its 75th anniversary.

Pat Kerley, her daughter Jane Hill and granddaughter Rebecca Hill all trained in Coventry.

They have all worked at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW), with Mrs Kerley a nurse for 38 years.

She said technology transformed the health service during her career and the 23 years since she retired.