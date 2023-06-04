Llwynywermod has served as the home of the King and Queen Camilla during visits to Wales, including while on annual summer tours of the nation.

Following renovations in 2008, old agricultural buildings centred on a courtyard were converted into self-catering units.

According to the Telegraph, external, the King has been paying rent on Llwynywermod since the Duchy of Cornwall was passed to Prince William after his father's coronation.

Quoting royal sources, the newspaper said the King remained “passionate” about Wales but had decided to give up the property because it was “unlikely” he would be able to use it in the same way as when he was Prince of Wales.

Prior to taking the throne, the King was regularly seen walking in the area, with he and the Queen described as "active patrons" in the village.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the King had given notice to the Duchy earlier this year that he planned to give up the lease when it ends this summer.