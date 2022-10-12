A report into the death of a vulnerable young man said he was failed by the organisations responsible for his care.

The 18-year-old, who had autism, was found dead after an accidental overdose in his Bedford flat in May 2020.

A Safeguarding Adults Review, which referred to him as "Max", said care should have been in place "well in advance" of him turning 18.

Bedford Borough Council said "work has already progressed" on the review's recommendations.