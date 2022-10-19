Several bus routes which faced being axed at the end of the month have now been saved.

In September S﻿tagecoach East said it could no longer run 18 routes in Cambridgeshire and parts of Suffolk.

B﻿ut the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) said other companies have now come forward to run all but four of the routes.

C﻿PCA's board, external has agreed new contracts which will keep services running until the end of March 2023.