Several bus routes which faced being axed at the end of the month have now been saved.

In September Stagecoach East said it could no longer run 18 routes in Cambridgeshire and parts of Suffolk.

But the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) said other companies have now come forward to run all but four of the routes.

CPCA's board, external has agreed new contracts which will keep services running until the end of March 2023.